Sheriff: Deputy fires into vehicle charging at him in Waverly

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The state is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Monday at approximately 2:32 a.m. when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on US-23 south in Ross County. The vehicle didn’t stop and the pursuit was called off by OSHP near Waverly.

The vehicle was then found near US-32 and SR-104 by Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who began pursuing the vehicle. The chase ended at a dead-end road on the 400 block of Spunk Run Road.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle then charged toward a sheriff’s deputy, at which point, the deputy fired his gun.

One person inside the vehicle was wounded and taken to Grant Medical Center.

In addition, three other people were in the vehicle at the time and taken into custody. One of those arrested, Trey Reed, 19, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Reed was also found to have felony warrants in Scioto County.

Additional charges against the four individuals may be forthcoming.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.