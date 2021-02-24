Shelter will push harder to find owners of lost dogs in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During March, the Franklin County Dog Shelter will implement new strategies for re-uniting lost dogs with their owners.

The shelter will participate in the “No place like home” challenge which includes a text service for lost pets, free microchips to all stray and lost dogs reclaimed during March, microchipping dogs in the field when they return them to their owners, and two free microchip clinics, the shelter said in a press release.

It will also create a re-unification team, and a flyer campaign about the texting program. This lets people text LOST to 1-833-746-0099 to receive a link to a website where they can view all lost and stray dogs currently in the shelter’s care.

Microchips are the size of a grain of rice and can be implanted in minutes by a trained professional. Nationally the return-to-owner rate for microchipped pets is 52%. If a dog is found as a stray, they are usually scanned in the field by wardens and, when identified, are returned to their families without ever entering the shelter, the release said.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus and is opened Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.