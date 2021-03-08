Sheetz to begin hiring 2,500 employees in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sheetz announced Monday that it will hire around 2,500 employees in the Columbus area over the next two years.

The company has a number of hiring events planned for the coming weeks. On the spot offers will be made for store team member and supervisor positions.

The first event will take place March 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Meekers Venue at 385 E. William Street in Delaware.

Subsequent events will take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 4870 Old Rathmell Court in Obetz. Events happen on the following dates:

March 25-26, 2021

March 31-April 1, 2021

April 7-8, 2021

April 12, 2021

The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain announced Thursday will officially open its first central Ohio store at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware on April 6, 2021.

Thirteen additional Columbus-area Sheetz are projected to open in the months to follow, the company stated. Sheetz previously said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.