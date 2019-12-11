Sheetz convenience stores coming to Columbus

Donate Now
(COLUMBUS) — Sheetz is coming to Columbus in 2021.

The family-owned convenience store based in Pennslyvania announced plans to come to Columbus in a video called “OH we heard you” that was posted on the company’s Facebook on Nov. 29.

Sheetz, Inc. was established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania by Bob Sheetz and has more than 18,500 employees.

The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. They have not specified where any possible Columbus locations will be.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

