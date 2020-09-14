Sheetz breaks ground on first central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sheetz officially broke ground on two Columbus area locations Monday morning.

The stores at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware and 5238 Alum Creek Drive are the first of more than a dozen the company says it plans to open between April 2021 and December 2021. Sheetz plans to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

In addition to the normal convenience store fare, Sheetz is known for made-to-order food items, sandwiches and baked goods.

“We are thrilled to officially break ground and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Columbus,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz. “Anchored by the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer, providing total customer focus, and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every community we serve.”’

Each store location will employ approximately 30 people, the majority of which are planned to be full-time.

Sheetz currently operates 43 store locations in Ohio and 608 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.