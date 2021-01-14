Sheetz announces opening dates for first Columbus and central Ohio stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The first Columbus-area Sheetz will open in less than three months.

The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain announced Thursday will officially open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware on April 6, 2021.

Thirteen additional Columbus-area Sheetz are projected to open in the months to follow, the company stated. Sheetz previously said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

Future confirmed Sheetz locations include:

5238 Alum Creek Drive

Groveport, Ohio 43125

Projected opening date: May 2021

New Albany, Ohio

Projected opening date: June 2021

Delaware, Ohio 43015

Projected opening date: June 2021

Circleville, Ohio

Projected opening date: July 2021

Hilliard, Ohio 43026

Projected opening date: July 2021

Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

New Albany, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

Columbus, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

Columbus, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

Columbus, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

Polaris, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

South Bloomfield, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

Columbus, Ohio

Projected opening date: TBD

In addition to the normal convenience store fare, Sheetz is known for made-to-order food items, sandwiches and baked goods.

“Sheetz is actively hiring employees for each store location, which will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time. Named to the Fortune 100 Best Place to Work for List six times in the last seven years, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Local residents interested in applying for employment, can learn more by clicking here,” the company stated in a press release.