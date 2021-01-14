Sheetz announces opening dates for first Columbus and central Ohio stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The first Columbus-area Sheetz will open in less than three months.
The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain announced Thursday will officially open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware on April 6, 2021.
Thirteen additional Columbus-area Sheetz are projected to open in the months to follow, the company stated. Sheetz previously said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.
Future confirmed Sheetz locations include:
- 5238 Alum Creek Drive
Groveport, Ohio 43125
Projected opening date: May 2021
- 9905 US 62
New Albany, Ohio
Projected opening date: June 2021
- 895 Columbus Pike
Delaware, Ohio 43015
Projected opening date: June 2021
- 1395 S Court Street
Circleville, Ohio
Projected opening date: July 2021
- 4279 Cemetery Road
Hilliard, Ohio 43026
Projected opening date: July 2021
- Tussing Road
Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- East Dublin Granville
New Albany, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Stelzer Road
Columbus, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Westland Mall
Columbus, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Hilliard Rome Road East
Columbus, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Lyra Drive
Polaris, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Route 752
South Bloomfield, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
- Roberts Road
Columbus, Ohio
Projected opening date: TBD
In addition to the normal convenience store fare, Sheetz is known for made-to-order food items, sandwiches and baked goods.
“Sheetz is actively hiring employees for each store location, which will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time. Named to the Fortune 100 Best Place to Work for List six times in the last seven years, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Local residents interested in applying for employment, can learn more by clicking here,” the company stated in a press release.