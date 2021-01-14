Sheetz announces opening dates for first Columbus and central Ohio stores

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The first Columbus-area Sheetz will open in less than three months.

The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain announced Thursday will officially open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware on April 6, 2021.

Thirteen additional Columbus-area Sheetz are projected to open in the months to follow, the company stated. Sheetz previously said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

Future confirmed Sheetz locations include:

  • 5238 Alum Creek Drive
    Groveport, Ohio 43125
    Projected opening date: May 2021
  • 9905 US 62
    New Albany, Ohio
    Projected opening date: June 2021
  • 895 Columbus Pike
    Delaware, Ohio 43015
    Projected opening date: June 2021
  • 1395 S Court Street
    Circleville, Ohio
    Projected opening date: July 2021
  • 4279 Cemetery Road
    Hilliard, Ohio 43026
    Projected opening date: July 2021
  • Tussing Road
    Reynoldsburg, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • East Dublin Granville
    New Albany, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Stelzer Road
    Columbus, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Westland Mall
    Columbus, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Hilliard Rome Road East
    Columbus, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Lyra Drive
    Polaris, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Route 752
    South Bloomfield, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD
  • Roberts Road
    Columbus, Ohio
    Projected opening date: TBD

In addition to the normal convenience store fare, Sheetz is known for made-to-order food items, sandwiches and baked goods.

“Sheetz is actively hiring employees for each store location, which will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time. Named to the Fortune 100 Best Place to Work for List six times in the last seven years, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Local residents interested in applying for employment, can learn more by clicking here,” the company stated in a press release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools