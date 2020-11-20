Shadowbox Live stops ticket sales for rest of 2020, virtual performance still scheduled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A performing arts group in Columbus has stopped selling tickets to in-house events due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Shadowbox Live announced Friday that in-house performances are canceled through the end of the year.

Tickets to the streaming performance of Shadowbox Live’s Holiday Hoopla are available at the group’s website.

The final in-house performances for the group will be Legends From Liverpool, scheduled for this weekend for current ticket holders. Performances after Sunday are canceled, and ticketholders can either request a gift certificate for a future Shadowbox performance or have their tickets switched to the Holiday Hoopla event.

Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1988, Shadowbox Live is the nation’s largest full-time resident theatre ensemble, featuring professionally trained performers. Shadowbox Live produces a diverse body of original work that seeks to challenge audiences through the shared joy of live performing art.

