SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County intervention specialist has been indicted on multiple charges related to sex offenses.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office said Wednesday that 36-year-old Caroline Johnson was indicted on three felony counts of sexual battery with a minor. Johnson, an intervention specialist from South Webster, Ohio, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor during her time working in the Bloom-Vernon Local School District.

An investigation was conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, leading to a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on Dec. 1. Scioto County Common Pleas Court documents said it was discovered that Johnson allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a student on Oct. 28, 2022, and again on May 2, 2023.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 5, according to Scioto County Jail records. As of Wednesday, Johnson did not appear on Bloom-Vernon Local Schools’ online staff directory.