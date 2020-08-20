Sexual assault reported on Ohio State’s campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday at approximately 2:17 p.m., a sexual assault was reported to The Ohio State University Police Division.

A female student reported that she was sexually assaulted in Busch House on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. Suspect details are limited.

As a reminder, sexual assault is any sexual activity that occurs in the absence of consent. Responsibility lies with the perpetrator, not the survivor. No one deserves, asks for, or provokes sexual assault. Sexual assault occurs in all communities and people of all genders can be survivors.

As a general safety reminder, OSUPD encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, please walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. If you see something, say something: report suspicious behavior by calling police.

