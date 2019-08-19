Sexting 101: Sending nudes can end in felony charge, warns Franklin Co. prosecutor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the third consecutive year, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien is spearheading an effort to prevent sexting among children and teens.

O’Brien and members of his office will host their presentation called “The Side Effects of Sexting” at schools across the county. The meetings are meant to engage students, parents and educators. Last school year, the presentation was delivered more than 150 times to 46 organizations.

According to the prosecutor, sexting occurs when one uses a cell phone or another device to take, send, possess or request sexually explicit photos. Both adults and children can potentially face felony charges, if accused of sexting.

O’Brien provided the following statistics regarding sexting:

– 28 percent of teens report having sent their own naked pictures.

– 68 percent of female teens report being asked to send a sext

– 46 percent of male teens report asking someone to send a sext

In addition to the presentations on sexting, O’Brien is also offering a course called Juvenile Law 101: Common Legal Issues Affecting Franklin County Teenagers.

School and community leaders who wish to schedule a presentation are asked to contact Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Zach Imwalle at 614-525-6383, or zimwalle@franklincountyohio.gov.