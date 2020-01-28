Sex offender back in court on public indecency charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A registered sex offender from Columbus is back in court, this time charged with public indecency.

Reno Neeley was convicted of rape in Montgomery County in 1990. The new charge comes from an incident that allegedly happened in Franklin County on January 20th, 2020.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County Municipal Court, a woman reported seeing Neeley walking naked around the back of her house on S. Harris Ave. She said Neeley was engaging in a solo sexual act and that she had recorded the incident on her phone.

The high temperature on January 20th was 28 degrees.

Neeley pleaded not guilty to one count of public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor, and was released from jail on $500 bond. He is expected to appear before Judge James Green on February 5.