(WCMH) — A string of severe thunderstorms tore through central Ohio Tuesday evening, causing power lines to fall and trees to come down.

A tree fell in a yard in northwest Columbus near Route 161 and Sinclair Road at approximately 6 p.m.

Courtesy Lewis Fuqua

On Ironwood Drive in the city, a tree branch knocked down power line between homes.

In Johnstown, a fence was severely damaged. Trees were down throughout the area.

Courtesy Erik Fuss

In Union County, power line poles snapped due to the storms in the area of Route 37.