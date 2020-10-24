Severe storm, tornado warning postpones high school football playoff game in Plain City

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – The rain was so intense and so powerful Friday evening, many compared it to hurricane-like conditions as two separate stormfronts moved through central Ohio.

By late Friday night, the rain had stopped.

A playoff game between London High School and Jonathan Alder was scheduled for Friday night.

The rain started just before 7 p.m., and at that time, the game was just delayed.

As the storm rolled through the area, it brought intense lightning, pounding rain, and a tornado warning.

Once the lightning began and the warning was issued, the stadium was evacuated, with students and family members quickly exiting the campus.

There were a few hundred people at the stadium at the time.

The game is rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

