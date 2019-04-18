Several wrongful death lawsuits settled against Husel, Mt. Carmel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several of the wrongful death lawsuits filed against Mount Carmel Health Systems and Dr. William Husel have been settled.

Details of the settlements have not yet been filed in court. Meanwhile, negotiations to resolve many of the remaining cases have broken down, according to one of the plaintiff attorneys.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel after the hospital uncovered evidence that Husel ordered excessive and potentially lethal doses of pain medication for patients under his care. Husel’s lawyer has denied his client negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel since mid-January.

Attorney Kevin Kurgis confirms that the two cases he filed on behalf of the estates of Lora Stone and Corrinnia Blake, have been settled.

Details of the settlement will have to be approved by probate court.

Earlier this week, Husel’s attorney filed a motion to consolidate all of the wrongful death cases.

Attorney David Shroyer, whose firm is handling three of the lawsuits, said it makes sense to consolidate the cases for purposes of sharing discovery and deposing witnesses.

Asked about the status of negotiations, Shroyer said, “We expect to go to trial.”

Asked whether the motion to consolidate is a sign that attempts to mediate settlements in the cases has failed, Leeseberg said, “Yes.”

Leeseberg said, “Our view is that Mount Carmel has not realistically evaluated these cases.”

Leeseberg issued the following statement: