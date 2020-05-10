Strong wind brings wires, trees down in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are reports from several locations in the greater Columbus area of wires and trees being down due to the strong storms that moved through the area Sunday afternoon.
A photo sent to NBC4 from Barry Bassetti shows an uprooted tree damaging a sidewalk along Nashoba Ave in the Hilltop area.
According to the PulsePoint response app, the following locations have reports of downed wires:
- 2300 block of Sunbury Road, Columbus
- 400 block of North Columbia Avenue, Bexley
- East Long Street and North 3rd Street, Columbus
- 700 block of Salisbury Road, Columbus
- Roswell Drive and Alcoy Drive, Columbus
- 200 block of Imperial Drive, Gahanna
- 5500 block of Concord Hill Drive, Columbus
- 100 block of Liberty Street, Columbus
- 700 block of Stelzer Road, Columbus
- 500 block of Wheatland Avenue, Columbus
- 1500 block of Gibbard Avenue, Columbus
- 500 block of Olentangy Street, Columbus
- 100 block of Columbian Avenue, Columbus