Strong wind brings wires, trees down in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are reports from several locations in the greater Columbus area of wires and trees being down due to the strong storms that moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

A photo sent to NBC4 from Barry Bassetti shows an uprooted tree damaging a sidewalk along Nashoba Ave in the Hilltop area.

  • Barry Bassetti
  • Courtesy Cory W.
  • Courtesy Cory W.
  • Courtesy Cory W.
  • Kristine Varkony
  • Kristine Varkony

According to the PulsePoint response app, the following locations have reports of downed wires:

  • 2300 block of Sunbury Road, Columbus
  • 400 block of North Columbia Avenue, Bexley
  • East Long Street and North 3rd Street, Columbus
  • 700 block of Salisbury Road, Columbus
  • Roswell Drive and Alcoy Drive, Columbus
  • 200 block of Imperial Drive, Gahanna
  • 5500 block of Concord Hill Drive, Columbus
  • 100 block of Liberty Street, Columbus
  • 700 block of Stelzer Road, Columbus
  • 500 block of Wheatland Avenue, Columbus
  • 1500 block of Gibbard Avenue, Columbus
  • 500 block of Olentangy Street, Columbus
  • 100 block of Columbian Avenue, Columbus

