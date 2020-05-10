Strong wind brings wires, trees down in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are reports from several locations in the greater Columbus area of wires and trees being down due to the strong storms that moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

A photo sent to NBC4 from Barry Bassetti shows an uprooted tree damaging a sidewalk along Nashoba Ave in the Hilltop area.

Barry Bassetti

Courtesy Cory W.

Courtesy Cory W.

Courtesy Cory W.

Kristine Varkony

Kristine Varkony



According to the PulsePoint response app, the following locations have reports of downed wires: