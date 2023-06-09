COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five new Whit’s Frozen Custard stores are in the works of opening up across Central Ohio.

According to the company website, the new stores will be in Lewis Center, Grove City, Lancaster, Newark and West Jefferson.

The Lewis Center store, located at 1550 Lewis Center Road, will hold their grand opening Friday, June 9 from 2 to 9 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Whit’s flavors for the month of June (Courtesy/ Whit’s Frozen Custard of Lewis Center)

Customers in the area can now enjoy freshly made vanilla or chocolate custard that is made into several treats daily including milkshakes, sundaes, floats and more. Whit’s also offers a monthly, weekly and daily flavors. Customers can also pick from an assortment of toppings while creating a unique flavor for their treat.

For June’s flavor of the month, Whit’s is offering a Very Berry Bliss Whitser, which is a special combination of their custard and other ingredients. They also have their Key Lime Pie Whittie, which is a cookie sandwich with ice cream in the middle.

As of now, the dates for the other locations are unknown.

