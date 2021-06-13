Several shootings, including one fatal overnight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police responded to several shootings overnight, including one that turned fatal.

They are still trying to determine the identity of a man who was killed on the 600 block of Kingsford Rd. Saturday night. Police were called out around 10:43 p.m. to find an unknown man, about 20 to 25 years old, unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition where he died around 11:19 p.m.

A mother and child were shot on the 300 block of Westpot Dr. just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police found the woman with a graze wound to her right arm and her four-year-old child shot in the foot. The victim told police that a shootout broke out in the parking lot of their apartment complex, hitting both.

Around 3:26 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 6200 block of Ambleside Drive on the report of a shooting. They found a 41-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and taken into emergency surgery. The shooting was apparently the result of a domestic dispute, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.