Several roadways flooded in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has reported several roadways throughout the county are under water following Sunday’s rain storms.
“County and Townships are working hard to post signs but not every high water spot will be possible to post with the rain event covering the entire County,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release announcing the flooded roads.
The following roads are currently flooded, according to the sheriff’s office:
- Marion Melmore North of Mt. Zion
- Sr 103 between Marsh and Chapel
- Parcher/ Crestline Rd
- 7242 Crestline Rd (Between Sr 598 & Nazor)
- SR 100/ Diebler
- SR 19/ Shafer
- SR 602/ Musgraves and Lincoln Hwy
- Shearer Rd/ E of SR 98
- Anapolis Dekalb/ Between Locustgrove and Sr 602
- 5109 Crestline Rd
- 1799 SR 19/ Olentangy & Parcher
- SR 4/ Carrell
- SR 598/ Remlinger & German
- Lincoln HWY/ SR 598
- Clady/ Schwemly
- SR 19/ Manahan
- Kiess/ SR 98
- MT Zion/ SR 98
- Temple/ Flickenger & SR 4
- Oldfield/ SR 61
- Quantance/ SR 19 & SR 4
- Mt Zion/ SR 4 ( At Tracks)
- 217 Biddle Rd ( At Tracks)
- 3561 Crestline Rd
- Crawford Morrow Line/ SR 309
- 1271 Biddle Rd
- 1968 Biddle Rd
- Crestline/ Biddle
- Windfall/ SR 602
- Stetzer/ Locustgrove near SR 96