Several ramps to downtown Columbus closed by police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a number of exit ramps into the downtown Columbus area Tuesday evening at the request of the city’s police department.
ODOT has closed the following ramps into downtown Columbus, effective immediately:
- I-70 eastbound to Front Street
- I-70 eastbound to Livingston Avenue
- I-70 westbound to Mound Street
- I-71 northbound to East Broad Street
- I-71 southbound to East Main Street
- I-71 southbound to Spring Street
- I-670 westbound to Third Street
- I-670 westbound to Third/High Street
ODOT did not state how long the ramps would be closed.