Several ramps to downtown Columbus closed by police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a number of exit ramps into the downtown Columbus area Tuesday evening at the request of the city’s police department.

ODOT has closed the following ramps into downtown Columbus, effective immediately:

I-70 eastbound to Front Street

I-70 eastbound to Livingston Avenue

I-70 westbound to Mound Street

I-71 northbound to East Broad Street

I-71 southbound to East Main Street

I-71 southbound to Spring Street

I-670 westbound to Third Street

I-670 westbound to Third/High Street

ODOT did not state how long the ramps would be closed.