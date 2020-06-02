Several ramps to downtown Columbus closed by police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a number of exit ramps into the downtown Columbus area Tuesday evening at the request of the city’s police department.

ODOT has closed the following ramps into downtown Columbus, effective immediately:

  • I-70 eastbound to Front Street
  • I-70 eastbound to Livingston Avenue
  • I-70 westbound to Mound Street
  • I-71 northbound to East Broad Street
  • I-71 southbound to East Main Street
  • I-71 southbound to Spring Street
  • I-670 westbound to Third Street
  • I-670 westbound to Third/High Street

ODOT did not state how long the ramps would be closed.

