Several people displaced after suspicious porch fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fire officials are investigating a suspicious porch fire in West Columbus, Thursday morning.

Columbus Fire Division says they responded to a house fire near South Oakley Avenue.

According to the fire department, there was a fire on the front porch which caused damage to the first floor of the home.

Five children and five adults were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Columbus Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown and suspicious. They’re still investigating the incident.