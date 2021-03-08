Several Olentangy schools closed due to substitute shortage after staff receives vaccine

OLENTANGY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District has announced several schools will be closed Monday after staff members received the coronavirus vaccine.
According to a Facebook post by the district, a substitute shortage after staff received the vaccine will close the following schools on Monday:
- Berlin High School
- Freedom Trail Elementary School
- Indian Springs Elementary School
- Johnnycake Corners Elementary School
- Liberty Middle School
- Liberty Tree Elementary School
- Oak Creek Elementary School
- Olentangy Meadows Elementary School
- Orange High School
The school district says staff who are well should report to work and unless a coach or advisor contacts a student, all after-school activities are canceled.
No information on the status of the schools’ opening for Tuesday was released.