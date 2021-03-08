Several Olentangy schools closed due to substitute shortage after staff receives vaccine

OLENTANGY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District has announced several schools will be closed Monday after staff members received the coronavirus vaccine.  

According to a Facebook post by the district, a substitute shortage after staff received the vaccine will close the following schools on Monday: 

  • Berlin High School 
  • Freedom Trail Elementary School 
  • Indian Springs Elementary School 
  • Johnnycake Corners Elementary School 
  • Liberty Middle School 
  • Liberty Tree Elementary School 
  • Oak Creek Elementary School 
  • Olentangy Meadows Elementary School 
  • Orange High School 

The school district says staff who are well should report to work and unless a coach or advisor contacts a student, all after-school activities are canceled.  

No information on the status of the schools’ opening for Tuesday was released.

