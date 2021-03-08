Several Olentangy schools closed due to substitute shortage after staff receives vaccine

OLENTANGY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District has announced several schools will be closed Monday after staff members received the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a Facebook post by the district, a substitute shortage after staff received the vaccine will close the following schools on Monday:

Berlin High School

Freedom Trail Elementary School

Indian Springs Elementary School

Johnnycake Corners Elementary School

Liberty Middle School

Liberty Tree Elementary School

Oak Creek Elementary School

Olentangy Meadows Elementary School

Orange High School

The school district says staff who are well should report to work and unless a coach or advisor contacts a student, all after-school activities are canceled.

No information on the status of the schools’ opening for Tuesday was released.