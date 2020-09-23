Several injured when car strikes construction truck in Marion County

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say several people were injured when a car struck a construction truck in Marion County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 3:48 p.m., Tuesday, a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 in Pleasant Township, when it struck a construction truck in the closed lane of a construction zone on U.S. 23 northbound.

Troopers say the construction crew was picking up construction cones while displaying overhead flashing light on the truck when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Ford, Justin Walter, 34, of Marion, was taken to Marion General Hospital, then later by helicopter to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There were four passengers in the Ford at the time of the crash, including an infant. Three of the passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries and a passenger in the truck was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.