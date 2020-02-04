11 dogs, one cat killed in west Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eleven dogs were killed Tuesday in a fire in a west Columbus home.

The fire was reported around 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Brookforest Drive. When firefighters arrived, they said flames were coming from an exterior wall.

The bodies of several dogs were seen outside the home while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

According to Batallion Chief Steve Martin, the animals most likely died from smoke inhalation. Two dogs were rescued by firefighters.

Martin said the fire most likely started in the kitchen.