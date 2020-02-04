1  of  2
Live Now
Columbus Police Chief addresses recent gun violence in the city Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
St. Matthew School The Graham School on Indianola

11 dogs, one cat killed in west Columbus house fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eleven dogs were killed Tuesday in a fire in a west Columbus home.

The fire was reported around 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Brookforest Drive. When firefighters arrived, they said flames were coming from an exterior wall.

The bodies of several dogs were seen outside the home while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

According to Batallion Chief Steve Martin, the animals most likely died from smoke inhalation. Two dogs were rescued by firefighters.

Martin said the fire most likely started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools