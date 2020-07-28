Several central Ohio schools to start school year online

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several central Ohio school districts have announced a remote learning start to the coming school year.

Hilliard, Bexley City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna Jefferson, Groveport Madison, and South-Western City school districts have either decided to or will recommend that the school year starts with a distance learning model.

Many of the districts said the move to online learning is due to the spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County. The county is currently in Level 3 of the state’s public health advisory system, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of the virus.

The districts join Columbus City Schools in starting the year outside of the classroom.

Bexley City Schools will recommend to its board that the school year be held online until at least the end of the first quarter, Oct. 16. The board will meet to vote Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington’s school board will vote Friday on whether to stay virtual until at least Sept. 18. The decision to switch to a hybrid learning model — both online and in person — will be based on recommendations from public health officials, the school said in a statement.

Gahanna-Jefferson has no projected end date to virtual learning only, but said the decision will be made based on Franklin Public Health’s recommendation of four weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.

Groveport will also follow recommendations from the health department. The board is set to meet Wednesday.

South-Western City also did not set a projected end date for remote learning only and will also base decisions on public health department recommendations.

Dublin City Schools released its plan to return to the classroom this fall, which, as of now, calls for a hybrid in-person/remote learning model to begin the school year.