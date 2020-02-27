1  of  14
Several Central Ohio counties under Snow Emergency Levels

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple central Ohio counties have issued level 1 Snow Emergencies.

Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, and Union counties are all at a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

LEVEL 1:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

