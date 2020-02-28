1  of  75
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Athens City Schools Athens County Berne Union Schools Bishop Flaget School Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Crooksville Exempted Village Schl East Guernsey Local Schools East Muskingum Schools Eastern Local School District Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield County Fairfield Union Local Schools Forest Rose School Foxfire Community Schools Groveport Madison Schools Hamilton Local Schools Hardin Northern Local District Hocking County Hocking Valley Industries Jackson City Schools Jefferson Local Schools Lakewood Local Schools Lancaster City Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Madison Christian School Madison Plains Local Miami Trace Local Schools Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus Morgan County Morgan Local Schools Muskingum County Nelsonville-York City Schools New Lexington City Schools North Union School Dist Northern Local Schools Paint Valley Local School Distr Perry County Pickaway County Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickaway Senior Center Pickerington Local Schools Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Ridgemont Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Rolling Hills Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy Ross County Southeastern Local School District Southern Local Schools St. Rose School Teays Valley Local Schools Tri-County Career Center Trimble Local Schools Union Scioto Local Vinton Co. Local Schools Walnut Township Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Wellston City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westfall Schools Wynford School District Zane Trace Local Zanesville City Schools

Several Central Ohio counties placed under Snow Emergency levels

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After the latest round of snow, several counties in Central Ohio have been placed under a Snow Emergency Level.

Athens, Fairfield, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Ross counties have all been placed under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Level.

What does a Snow Emergency Level mean?

LEVEL 1:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

