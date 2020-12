COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say at least 5 cars had windows smashed at the Flats on Vine apartments in downtown Columbus.

According to a police report, someone witnessed the windows being broken and called police around 3 a.m. Monday. Officers made contact with a security guard and took a report. Incident cards were left for the victims.

Anyone with information on the break-ins should call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.