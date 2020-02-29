Closings and Delays
Seven OSU fraternities, sororities under investigation

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven Greek life organizations at Ohio State University are under investigation for possible wrongdoing.

Four fraternities and three sororities are involved.

It’s not clear what they are being accused of yet, but OSU said it has to do with violating the student code of conduct.

Six of the organizations are not allowed to hold events with alcohol, while one, Kappa Sigma, must stop activities altogether.

A school spokesman says it’s not clear when the investigations would come to end.

