Service dog puppies arrive at John Glenn airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Puppies who will make the journey to becoming service dogs have arrived in Columbus thanks to a non-profit organization.

Canine Companions welcomed puppies to John Glenn International Airport Saturday from the organization’s headquarters in Santa Rosa, California.

The organization begins training dogs when they reach eight weeks of age, and after 18 months, the puppies will start professional training.

The dogs are taught more than 40 commands and are matched with children, adults, and veterans with disabilities free of charge.

Canine Companions uses commercial airlines to transport the puppies to the volunteers across the country who will help raise and train the dogs.

NBC4 teamed up with Canine Companions to help train and care for former puppies with a purpose, Buckeye and Scarlett.