Serious injuries in three-vehicle crash in Athens

Athens, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say, there was a car crash in Athens County where three people were seriously injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol they’re investigating a three-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on US-50 near milepost 25.

Police say the crash occurred on February 2 around 5:17 p.m., when Bradley Dixon, 20, traveled off the left side of the roadway and cross the median striking Joel Singree, 54.

The police report states that Dixon’s car was struck by Shane Wall, 42 as he veered and traveled across the median

According to medics Dixon is in a critical condition and Singree is in stable condition and they were flown to Grant Medical Center.

The police report shows, Wall and his passenger were transported to O’Bleness hospital with non-life threatening injuries.