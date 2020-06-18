Serious crash in west Columbus leaves Canal Winchester man injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred Thursday at 1:56 pm.

A witness called 911 stating that a white Chevrolet SUV had been travelling northbound on Georgesville Road and for no known reason ran off the road and into a tree. Officers with Franklin Township Police, medics from the Franklin Township Fire Department, and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

A 2004 white Chevrolet Z71 was located against a tree at the intersection of Georgesville Road and Hollywood Drive. The occupant was taken to Doctors West Hospital from the scene by medics.

The patient was subsequently transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the occupant as Norman Early, 43, of Canal Winchester, Ohio.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this crash should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.