COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus serial groper was sent back to jail after violating an order to stay away from the Ohio State campus.

Lonnie Sturdivant was sentenced to 266 days in jail after pleading guilty to criminal trespass.

The 62-year-old registered sex offender has long been banned from campus and COTA buses after a history of grabbing the backsides of women.

He’s been sentenced to jail for sexual imposition more than 10 times in Franklin County.