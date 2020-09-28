Serial armed robbery suspect indicted with 60 counts connected to three-week central Ohio crime spree

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on 60 counts in connection to a three-week crime spree across central Ohio.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Field Nicole Harris, 51, is charged with committing 15 robberies, 14 of those with a gun, between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10.

Among the charges Harris is facing are aggravated robbery and robbery, with most of those carrying a firearms specification; kidnapping; robbery; receiving stolen property; and having weapons while under disability.

According to the grand jury indictment, Harris is charged in the following incidents:

Aug. 16: BP/Duchess Shoppe/6241 S. Sunbury Road

Aug. 26: Shell/Truenorth/1195 Morse Road

Aug. 27: BP/7141 N. High Street

Aug. 27:Get Go Gas/2845 N. High Street

Aug. 28: Get Go Gas/1020 Hill Road N.

Aug. 28: Boost Mobile/4378 Cleveland Avenue

Aug. 29: Turkey Hill/1953 Morse Road

Aug. 30: BP/1347 Olentangy River Road

Sept. 3: Flowerama/1600 Morse Road

Sept. 4: BP/1925 Polaris Parkway

Sept. 4: Petco/565 State Street

Sept. 7: Speedway/376 Agler Road

Sept. 7: Flowerama/6311 E. Main Street

Sept. 10: Walgreens/3093 Cleveland Avenue

Sept. 10: Advanced Auto Parts/2825 Silver Drive

O’Brien said the above incidents occurred in Franklin, Fairfield, and Delaware counties.

The indictment states that Harris allegedly used a similar modus operandi during the robberies, which consisted of driving a silver vehicle with tinted windows, wearing similar clothes and shoes, carrying a silver handgun in his left hand, and approaching cash registers with small items to get the cashier to open the drwwer.

Harris was previously convicted in 1998 in Richland County and 2012 in Cuyahoga County, O’Brien said.