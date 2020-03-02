Seniors trained to spot census scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to the census, you want to be counted, not scammed.

That’s why the AARP wants you to stay safe and informed when census workers start knocking on your door. Older Ohioans can become easy prey for crooks taking advantage of census day, asking question to steal money or identities.

The AARP recently presented seniors with tips on how to avoid fraud at a workshop at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Dublin branch. It all starts with making sure the person knocking at your door is really with the census.

“You want to make sure that you are asking for their ID and it should be an official government ID,” said Veronica Carter with the AARP.

Other tips to avoid being a victim include:

If that person is asking for your identification, do not show it to them

Do not make donations to that person

Do not provide your social security number

Don’t tell them how you plan to vote

Every household will receive a census mailer sometime in the coming weeks. To lessen the odds of getting a visit from a census worker in the first place, you should follow the instructions in that mailer and respond online, by phone or by mail.