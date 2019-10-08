Senator Sherrod Brown to deliver OSU commencement address

Breaking News
I-270, 315 closed in Worthington due to police situation
by: NBC4 Staff

Sen. Sherrod Brown urges action on auto bill; wants to save GM jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will deliver the autumn commencement address to Ohio State University graduates.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, December 15 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

“I am pleased to welcome U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to speak at our university’s autumn commencement ceremony,” said President Michael V. Drake. “An engaged leader and proud Ohio State alumnus, Senator Brown lends his broad expertise to some of our nation’s most significant policy discussions. His passion for public service will inspire our graduates as they consider their own impact as global citizens.”

