Senator Rob Portman will travel to Eastern Europe to confront human rights abuses

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaking during a news conference in Washington on Oct. 26, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool Photo via AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Today, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that he will travel to Eastern Europe next week with Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

The delegation will travel to Lithuania to meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, according to a press release from Senator Portman’s office.

The trip is the result of the Lukashenka regime’s increasing human rights abuses against political opposition, including the recent hijacking of a civilian airliner to unlawfully arrest and detain journalist Raman Pratasevich.

During their visit, the senators will meet members of civil society and with representatives of the Ukrainian and Georgian governments, including opposition party leaders in Georgia serving as Members of Parliament.

In Ukraine, the senators will meet with Ukrainian leaders and speak with press to emphasize the urgent need to advance anti-corruption efforts and empower a free, independent media. Additional details about the visit will be available in the coming days, the press release concluded.