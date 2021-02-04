Senator leaves hearing at Ohio Statehouse over lack of masks

by: NBC4 staff

Cecil Thomas

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) — An Ohio state senator said he left a committee hearing Wednesday because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks.

Sen. Cecil Thomas, a Democrat from Cincinnati, sent a tweet that included a picture of the largely unmasked crowd in the state Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.

Thomas said he has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and won’t put her health at risk.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic with a virus that is highly transmittable,” Thomas wrote. “My daughter has a severely compromised immune system and I won’t sit there and put her health at risk.”

Committee chairperson Sen. Kristina Roegner said she appreciated people wanting to testify about the bill, but different measures will be taken to prevent crowding in the future, including fewer chairs in the room.

Neither the Ohio House nor the Senate requires members or visitors to wear masks.

