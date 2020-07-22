Senate President Obhof calls indictment against Householder “shocking”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof described his relationship with fellow Republican leader Larry Householder as contentious and Tuesday’s federal indictment against Householder as shocking.

“When you take your oath of office, you don’t swear allegiance to interest groups,” Obhof said. “You don’t swear your allegiance to your own personal interests. You are here to represent almost 12 million people across Ohio. There is a public trust involved in that and when you violate the public trust, frankly, you shouldn’t be here anymore.”

Obhof is among the Ohio lawmakers wanting Householder out and wanting to distance themselves from the growing scandal.

Obhof said he was never approached by anyone offering money for his vote in favor of House Bill 6, the law at the center of the scandal.

When asked if he knew about the investigation, Obhof said, “Well I can’t get in to what I might have known or not, and as chair of the joint legislative ethics committee, I wouldn’t be able to talk about anything like that anyway.”

Obhof says the information released by federal investigators is substantial and detailed.

“Frankly, I think some of the people who voted for their current leadership ought to take a long look in the mirror, and I think it’s important to point out that the Democratic House caucus helped push the speaker over the top,” he said.

The scandal, which involves funneling more than $60 million from a power company through a corporation for political gain and approval of House Bill 6, encompasses the Republican House leader, the former chair of the Republican Party in Ohio, and Republican consultants. Obhof said that doesn’t mean money wasn’t funneled to members of both parties.

However, the Senate president did not say if the ethics committee would investigate other state legislators, saying he doesn’t talk about what the committee may or may not do.

Obhof also would not discuss if corruption spread to other parts of the statehouse.