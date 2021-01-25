Sen. Rob Portman says he will not seek reelection in 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rob Portman announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

In a statement, Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, cited the increasingly polarized political climate as part of the reason for him stepping aside.

“Honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said. “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground.”

Portman announced his decision just as the Senate is set to begin the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Portman has yet to indicate whether he might vote to convict Trump, a fellow Republican, for his role leading up to the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6. But if two-thirds of senators convict Trump, then a majority could prevent him from running for federal office again. The Senate currently has 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, putting a spotlight on Republicans who might be willing to vote to convict.

When Trump was impeached by the House on Jan. 13, Portman said in a statement that during any trial “among my considerations will be what is best to help heal our country rather than deepen our divisions.”

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8.

Portman, 65, assumed the Senate seat held by Republican George Voinovich in 2011. Portman previously served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2005 and was director of the Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush from 2006 to ’07.

Portman said among his top accomplishments in the Senate were the passage of acts related to the drug addiction crisis and human trafficking. With Democrats assuming control of the Senate starting this month, Portman is serving as the top Republican on the Homeland Security committee.

He said he is making his announcement now to give fellow Republicans time to prepare to run for his seat.

Here is Portman’s complete statement: