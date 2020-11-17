Sen. Rob Portman joins COVID-19 vaccine study to set example

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

CINCINNATI (AP) — A U.S. senator from Ohio is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine test. Republican Rob Portman says he hopes to encourage more people to volunteer for the vaccine studies.

He says vaccines are the best hope for reducing the pandemic’s toll. He received an injection earlier this month at a Cincinnati lab that is testing an experimental vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

He does daily monitoring of his vital signs, keeping a log and working with the lab. Portman, like other volunteers, doesn’t know if he got the vaccine or a dummy shot.  

J&J’s candidate is one of four vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S. Two companies, Pfizer Inc., and Moderna, have reported their preliminary results show their experimental vaccines are strongly protective.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools