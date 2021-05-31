Sen. Portman on importance of Memorial Day, Jan. 6 commission vote

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) was in Columbus to speak at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s Memorial Day event.

Portman, who announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection next year, talked about remembering the men and women the country has lost, and about reuniting during this very divided time in our country.

After the event, Portman headed to the Memorial Tournament, where he planned to thank Barbara and Jack Nicklaus for their contributions to Ohio.

The senator said having a normal day filled with events like this is refreshing after what’s been a very abnormal year.

“It’s great to get back to a more normal situation,” Portman said. “I’ve been strongly encouraging people to get the vaccine. Now that most people are vaccinated in Ohio, we can begin to turn the page.”

On Friday, Portman broke with a majority of his Republican colleagues by voting in favor of creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“January 6 attack was an attack on democracy itself as far as I’m concerned, and we just need to get the facts and get to the bottom of it and let the American people know what happened,” Portman said.