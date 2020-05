COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A semi truck carrying straw or hay caught on fire while driving on I-71 South, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Martin said someone called in the fire and the truck stopped at mile marker 104. No one was injured.

Columbus Division of Fire has units at the scene pulling the straw or hay apart to get to where the fire is smoldering. A tanker truck is coming from the Rickenbacker Airport to help.

I-71 South is completely shut down north of Frank Rd.