Semi-truck driver indicted on vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash in Hilliard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver involved in a Hilliard deadly crash back in March, has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

Court documents show that Bakhadir Kuzikov, of Dayton, has been indicted on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge with the Franklin County Clerk of Courts.

At approximately 3:24pm, March 27, 2019 a blue 2015 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Kuzikov, was traveling northbound on I-270 and exited the freeway at the Cemetery Road exit when it failed to stop at the red light at the top of the ramp, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The semi-struck a white 2006 Ford 500, which was stopped at the light.

Police have identified the driver of the Ford as Sarah Popovich, 36, of Columbus, and the front-seat passenger as her grandmother, Charlotte Finck, 83, of Hilliard.

Because of the initial collision, the Ford 500 struck a grey 2011 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling on Cemetery Road through the intersection. The minivan then struck a grey 2014 Hyundai Tuscon, also traveling on Cemetery Road through the intersection.

Popovich and Finck were transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Finck was later pronounced dead.

The charges against Kuzikov were filed Monday.