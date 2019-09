COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lanes have been closed on Interstate 70 eastbound at I-270 east on Noe Bixby after a semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred after 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is back up but the freeway is expected to re-open soon, officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No additional information about the crash is available at this time.