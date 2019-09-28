U.S. 23 at Cheshire Road shut down due to rollover semi crash

DELAWARE (WCMH) — Lanes along U.S. 23 at Cheshire Road are closed in both directions after a rollover crash involving two vehicles, including a commercial semi-truck.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday. Cheshire Road is currently closed in both directions and crews expect it to remain closed for several hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now on the scene.

The identities of the victims and their conditions have not been released.

No additional information is available about the cause of the crash.

