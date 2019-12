DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The ramp from U.S. 33 West to I-270 North is closed due to a crash involving a semi.

It happened Monday morning in Dublin.

The ramp from US-33 WB to I-270NB is currently blocked due to an auto accident. Expect delays in the area. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) December 30, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation shared photos of the crash, showing a tractor-trailer that hit a guard rail.