‘Seltzerland’ hard seltzer tasting festival coming to Columbus

Cartons of White Claw, a flavored alcoholic fizz in a can are on display at the Round The Clock Deli September 11, 2019 in New York City.
A hard seltzer craze is sweeping the United States as Generation Y and Generation Z pursue healthier lifestyles, influenced by viral trends on Instagram and YouTube. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Do you love the atmosphere of beer festivals, but hate craft beer? Here’s something for the more basic among us.

Seltzerland Columbus is coming to Little Bear Golf Course in Lewis Center on Saturday, August 14.

We’ve rounded up the best hard seltzer brands in the land for one epic day dedicated to the bubbly brew everyone can’t get enough of. Choose from 30+ hard seltzers, indulge in mouthwatering munchies, and bust out the ‘gram for the most insta-worthy moments.

Seltzerland

Tickets start at $39 and include more than 30 2oz samples of hard seltzer, a White Claw drawstring bag, swag giveaways and branded booth photo ops. For $20 more, a VIP ticket includes a full can of hard seltzer, a VIP cocktail, complimentary food and premier time slots.

Tastings take place during 2.5 hour stroll along the 9-hole golf course. Organizers urge participants to wear comfortable shoes and prepare for a 2-3 mile walk.

While the event takes place on a golf course, no golf will be played.

Participating brands:

  • Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer
  • Basic Hard Seltzer
  • White Claw
  • Coors Seltzer
  • Vizzy Hard Seltzer
  • Playa mar Hard Seltzer
  • Press Premium Alcohiol Seltzer
  • Fireball Whisky
  • Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda
  • Mamitas Tequila & Soda
  • Quirk Spiked & Sparkling
  • Owl’s Brew
  • 99 Brand
  • Mighty Swell Spiked Spritzer
  • BuzzBallz
  • Tierra Buena

