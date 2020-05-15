Self-driving shuttle in Linden put back into service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The self-driving LEAP shuttles that service the Linden neighborhood are back in service following an incident in February where a sudden stop caused a rider to fall to the floor.
According to the shuttles’ operator EasyMile, the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) approved the restart after completing its safety evaluation of the shuttles.
However, the restarts of the shuttles are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down a large portion of the country.
“Services will start up progressively as Covid-19 measures allow, and, as vehicle updates from the new plan are implemented,” EasyMile posted on its website.
A new safety plan will add seatbelts to the shuttles, increase warning signage about sudden stops, and making audio announcements about sudden stops, among other steps to keep riders safe.
On Feb. 20, one of the Linden LEAP shuttles was traveling 7.1 miles an hour when it came to a sudden stop, causing a passenger to slip to the floor.
The full statement from Smart Columbus Communications Project Manager Alyssa Chenault announcing the restart is below:
“Smart Columbus has concluded its review of the Feb. 20 incident in which a Linden LEAP vehicle traveling at 7.1 miles per hour came to a sudden stop, causing a passenger to slip to the floor.
Sudden stops in autonomous vehicles can be caused by a multitude of factors, some of which are not apparent to the eye. The Feb. 20 incident was triggered by a slight deviation in the steering of the shuttle. Other factors, such as small or unseen objects in the vehicle’s path, weight distribution, or road conditions also can cause the vehicle to brake.
Smart Columbus is working with our partners to make adjustments that would reduce – but not entirely prevent – sudden stops. Smart Columbus supports the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s additional safety enhancements including providing seatbelts and additional passenger instruction. With these enhancements, every passenger can be confident we’ve done everything in our power to ensure their ride is safe.
Smart Columbus will follow guidelines set forth by the State and City regarding COVID-19 and those impacts on the Linden LEAP’s return to service. We will be regularly assessing based on the current state of affairs when it is prudent to return to service and continue piloting self-driving technology in a neighborhood to connect Linden residents to needed community resources. The safety of our passengers and the public will continue to be our top priority.
For service updates, visit lindenleap.com. More details on the Feb 20th incident and subsequent actions, click here.”Smart Columbus Communications Project Manager Alyssa Chenault