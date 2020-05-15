Self-driving shuttle in Linden put back into service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The self-driving LEAP shuttles that service the Linden neighborhood are back in service following an incident in February where a sudden stop caused a rider to fall to the floor.

According to the shuttles’ operator EasyMile, the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) approved the restart after completing its safety evaluation of the shuttles.

However, the restarts of the shuttles are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down a large portion of the country.

“Services will start up progressively as Covid-19 measures allow, and, as vehicle updates from the new plan are implemented,” EasyMile posted on its website.

A new safety plan will add seatbelts to the shuttles, increase warning signage about sudden stops, and making audio announcements about sudden stops, among other steps to keep riders safe.

On Feb. 20, one of the Linden LEAP shuttles was traveling 7.1 miles an hour when it came to a sudden stop, causing a passenger to slip to the floor.

The full statement from Smart Columbus Communications Project Manager Alyssa Chenault announcing the restart is below: