Seeing the Racial Water with Dr. Robin DiAngelo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It started when a few women friends met for dinner before the pandemic.

They walked away that night determined to make our community better. The friends, including Sandy Doyle -Ahern, call themselves the Edge Sisters.

Now, they meet weekly via Zoom. They’re from different backgrounds, hoping to make a difference.

“We have a very common interest in using the little voices that we each have to come together collectively to see if we could help push our community forward,” said Doyle-Ahern.

The Edge Sisters are encouraging a conversation about race and how it impacts our community. Educator and author Robin DiAngelo will speak on that topic, virtually, Wednesday evening.

If you would like to attend the event between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., click here to register.