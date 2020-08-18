Seeing the Racial Water with Dr. Robin DiAngelo

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It started when a few women friends met for dinner before the pandemic.

They walked away that night determined to make our community better. The friends, including Sandy Doyle -Ahern, call themselves the Edge Sisters.

Now, they meet weekly via Zoom. They’re from different backgrounds, hoping to make a difference.

“We have a very common interest in using the little voices that we each have to come together collectively to see if we could help push our community forward,” said Doyle-Ahern.

The Edge Sisters are encouraging a conversation about race and how it impacts our community. Educator and author Robin DiAngelo will speak on that topic, virtually, Wednesday evening.

If you would like to attend the event between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., click here to register.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools