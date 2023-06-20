NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hamilton Quarter is slated to add at least two restaurants in the coming months, including a Chick-fil-A.

The mixed-use commercial project off of State Route 161 and Hamilton Road has signed on numerous new tenants since the start of 2023.

The latest two, detailed in a May flier from real estate developer Casto, appear to be Chick-fil-A — which will sit next to the Kemba Financial Credit Union at Hamilton Quarter — and Utah-based soup, salad, and sandwich chain Cafe Zupas.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The chicken sandwich restaurant has a dozen storefronts in central Ohio, according to its website.

Cafe Zupas is projected to start serving food in early October, said Nicole Shook, a regional sales manager. It will be located at 5980 N. Hamilton Rd., next to Starbucks, and will include a drive-thru.

In February, Casto released a list of four other chains taking residence at the mixed-use project. Those included new locations of DiBella’s Subs, Torchy’s Tacos, the Kemba branch, and Bath & Body Works. A spokesperson for Torchy’s said it will open at the end of 2023, “pending potential delays.”

A Moo Moo Express Car Wash at 5756 N. Hamilton Rd. also cleaned, rinsed and dried its first vehicles in early February. The chain of barnyard-themed car washes originated in Pickerington and has nearly 30 locations in central Ohio.